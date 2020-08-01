Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

