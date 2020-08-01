Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

