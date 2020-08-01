Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.