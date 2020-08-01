Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,918,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,888,000 after purchasing an additional 788,380 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

