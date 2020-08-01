Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

