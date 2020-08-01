Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after buying an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of MAR opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

