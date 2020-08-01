Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 270,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Cfra boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

CM stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.