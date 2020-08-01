Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

