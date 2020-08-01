Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,356 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 281.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $29.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

