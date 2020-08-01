Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 700 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.