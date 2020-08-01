Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

WDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $957.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 160.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

