Jumia Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 18,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 5,515 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,363.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 164,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

JMIA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.99. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

