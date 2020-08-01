Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $30,243,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,996 shares of company stock worth $87,382,948. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

KRTX opened at $81.80 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

