Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

