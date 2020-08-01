KeyCorp Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 93,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

