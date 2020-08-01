KeyCorp Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

