Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNSA. BofA Securities upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.