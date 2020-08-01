Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37, approximately 20,773,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,616,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,059,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,218,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

