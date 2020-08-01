Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $183.49 and last traded at $178.98, with a volume of 2977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

