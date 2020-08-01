Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $124,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.