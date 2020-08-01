Leju Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,641% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

Shares of LEJU opened at $3.98 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $540.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leju by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

