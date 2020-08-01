Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,874,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $34.99 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

