Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last three months.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

