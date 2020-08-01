LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,017 shares of company stock worth $3,549,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

