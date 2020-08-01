LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

