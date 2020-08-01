Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider James Lupton Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider James Lupton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £260,000 ($319,960.62).

LLOY opened at GBX 26.21 ($0.32) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.70.

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 45.21 ($0.56).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

