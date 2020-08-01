Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.37. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

