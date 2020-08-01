Louisiana-Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 496 call options.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,170.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

