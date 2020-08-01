MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $351,706.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $1,163,451. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

