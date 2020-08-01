Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

