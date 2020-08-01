MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $36,751.15 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,223 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $36,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,723 shares in the company, valued at $532,576.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HZO stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $600.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

