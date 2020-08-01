MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarketAxess by 270.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $516.70 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.