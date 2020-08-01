Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

MBIN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

