Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $18.66 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $645.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.