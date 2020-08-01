Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 10.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

