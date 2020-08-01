Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

