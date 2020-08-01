Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.