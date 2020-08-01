Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

