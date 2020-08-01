Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 99,483 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 97,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.