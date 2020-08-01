Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

