Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

