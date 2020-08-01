Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

