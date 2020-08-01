Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.76

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.76 and traded as high as $643.92. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 32,681 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 595.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($7.91), for a total value of £1,266,710 ($1,558,835.84).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

