MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

MKSI opened at $127.44 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

