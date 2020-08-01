Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

