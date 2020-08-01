Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

