Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.