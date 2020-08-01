MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 990,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2,560.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in MRC Global by 143.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

