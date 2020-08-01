MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Critical Survey

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of MYOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of MYOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MYOS and Sesen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Sesen Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sesen Bio has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 248.56%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than MYOS.

Profitability

This table compares MYOS and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS -353.71% -176.31% -112.74% Sesen Bio N/A 399.04% 8.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYOS and Sesen Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS $1.03 million 12.64 -$4.26 million ($0.46) -2.57 Sesen Bio $430,000.00 267.05 -$107.50 million ($0.39) -2.67

MYOS has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MYOS has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats MYOS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

