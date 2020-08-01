Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.61. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $476,744.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 369,040 shares of company stock worth $4,497,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

